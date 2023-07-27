 
Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded party

Mick Jagger marked the occasion of his 80th birthday with a party attended by several big names. It seems the iconic singer is having the time of his life as he was spotted making his way out of a nightclub in Chelsea.

His birthday bash was held at the highly popular Embargo Republica and was attended by multiple Hollywood celebrities and music industry icons. Mick Jagger was also joined by his 31-year-old daughter Georgia May Jagger and his 36-year-old fiancee Melanie Hamrick.

Also joining the festivities was his former partner of over two decades and the mother of his children, Jerry Hall as well as his bandmate from the Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood. Making a surprise appearance was Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio along with Lenny Kravitz.

Mick looked dashing in a green suit which he combined with a polka-dot shirt. He paired the look with white trainers and a scarf as he flashed a charming smile at the camera. 

By his side, his daughter Georgia looked stunning in a red dress which featured a layered fringe skirt.

She paired the bold dress with matching heels as well as a leather jacket with her blonde tresses left open. Meanwhile, Jerry opted for a long classy brown dress with a light shrug draped over her shoulders.

