Yorkshire Wildlife Park remains shut as probe continues into fatal tiger mauling

Yorkshire Wildlife Park authorities said the facility will remain shut as the probe continues after a man was killed by a tiger.

The fatal incident took place on Saturday, October 10, 2026, after the man entered the tiger enclosure.

Soon after the incident, park officials evacuated the Doncaster site.

According to the South Yorkshire Police, the man succumbed to the injuries and pronounced dead on the spot.

Multiple media reports suggest the incident happened when the man tried to pose for a snap with the tiger before going to the enclosure.

After the fatal incident, emergency services were called just after 1:30 p.m. on October 10, when he entered the pen.

The authorities also confirmed the tiger remained unharmed in the incident.

Multiple videos of the incident making rounds on social media indicate that a man was being pawed at and grappled by Altai in the tiger pen at Yorkshire National Park, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said their enquiries are still ongoing and have urged people not to share disturbing footage of the incident that surfaced on social media.

Earlier, the park was expected to open on Monday morning, but after authorities sent a message to ticket holders, the park said it will remain closed for the “whole of Monday.”