Sam Bailey reveals hospital chaos after son Tommy suffers seizure

The singer has now updated her fans, revealing that Tommy was admitted to A&E following the health scare

X Factor star Sam Bailey has shared a health update about her son Tommy, who was taken to hospital after suffering a 'massive seizure.'

Sam, whose full name is Samantha Florence Bailey, won the tenth series of The X Factor in 2013.

She previously revealed that her son was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2024.

The singer has now updated her fans, revealing that Tommy was admitted to A&E following the health scare.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Sam revealed she'd been left waiting for 'seven hours' before Tommy was seen by a doctor, and said the hospital was 'really busy for a Monday night'.Saying there was 'lots of screaming and people being restrained,' she stressed that the staff were 'doing their best' to manage the high number of patients.

Sam told her followers: 'So I'm in hospital with my son. He's had a seizure so we're in children's A&E. We've been here for almost seven hours.

'It's now 20 to three in the morning. We came in by ambulance at like 7:30/8:00 pm last night. 'Tom is asleep. He may have concussion hence why we're staying in. We still don't know why he's having seizures.

'Even though he's on medication for epilepsy, they should stop the seizure. He's had two in five weeks. We're not sure what's going on.

'There is lots of screaming, lots of drama. I feel like I'm on the set of Holby City. I'm not joking. Drama in here. Security. Restraining someone. Screaming babies. Effing and blinding on the ward.

'Nurses and doctors running around and we're just tucked away in a room that is kind of sound proof. They are doing their best.

'We have been here almost seven hours now. Still not seen a doctor. It's really busy for a Monday night.

'Very busy. But yeah, that's my situation. I look like a bag of nails, but yeah, this is what I am having to deal with right now. My poorly son had a massive seizure, but he is doing okay.'

Sam revealed in 2024 that Tommy had been diagnosed with autism and epilepsy after undergoing a number of NHS tests.