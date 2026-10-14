Tom Hiddleston gets real about MCU fame: 'Changed my life'

Tom Hiddleston may be famous for bringing Marvel’s God of Mischief to life, but landing the role of Loki turned out to be a life-changing twist for the actor himself.

The actor, 45, shot to global fame after making his debut as the fan-favorite villain in 2011’s Thor.

Since then, he has reprised the character across Marvel films and his own Disney+ series, with another appearance coming in Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking to Esquire UK, Hiddleston reflected on how joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe transformed his career.

“I had an opportunity to play a very complex role in a film at a scale I never had the chance to do before,” he said. “I don’t think it’s too much to say that it has completely changed my life.”

Read More: Tom Hiddleston makes heartfelt confession about fatherhood

Although he was already an award-winning theatre actor with film credits to his name, Loki took his fame to an entirely different level — one that was impossible to reverse.

“Once you cross that bridge, you can’t re-cross it,” Hiddleston said of becoming a global star.

Adjusting to life in the spotlight came with its own challenges, but the actor said he worked to stay grounded and hold onto his sense of self.

“It’s not a magic trick,” he explained. “Holding onto the honesty of what the work is actually keeps you very grounded when you’re a public person.”

Beyond Marvel, Hiddleston has appeared in The Night Manager, War Horse and Midnight in Paris, while continuing his work on stage.

He also met fiancée Zawe Ashton during the revival of Betrayal.

But fame isn’t the only thing that has reshaped his world. Hiddleston, who shares two children with Ashton, described fatherhood as his most meaningful role.

“It’s the most important thing I’ll ever do, the most important role I’ll ever play,” he said.

He added of becoming a parent: “You just feel more of everything. You feel more deeply… it’s a love like no other… You’re just more alive.”