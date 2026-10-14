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Bleachers leaves fans in awe with 'intense' new song 'Blood Brothers'

Bleachers surprise fans with new song release amid tour

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Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

Bleachers leaves fans in awe with intense new song Blood Brothers
Bleachers leaves fans in awe with 'intense' new song 'Blood Brothers' 

Bleachers has taken fans by surprise with a new song release, and it's all they're streaming now.

The indie band announced the single through a social media post, writing, "hi - tomorrow we are releasing a new bleachers track. this one’s called 'blood brothers.' very intense one to release. love you all very much. recorded at electric lady studios."

The band - consisting of Jack Antonoff, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Evan Smith, Michael Riddleberger, and Zem Audu, also shared a short video of the recording process alongside and excited the fans before the song released on October 14.

READ MORE: Bleachers drop new major announcement after Jack Antonoff's divorce

Fans flocked to social media and expressed their excitement, writing, "OH MY GOD IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS. was heartbroken when i saw it wasn't on eftm esp after seeing it at SOTC last year LFG."

Another added, "I've had it on repeat for the last hour. What a tuuuuune!!" and "song of the year," declared one.

While others gushed, "OH IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE," and "WTFFF BROOOO." 

READ MORE: Jack Antonoff shuts down question about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

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