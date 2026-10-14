Bleachers leaves fans in awe with 'intense' new song 'Blood Brothers'

Bleachers has taken fans by surprise with a new song release, and it's all they're streaming now.

The indie band announced the single through a social media post, writing, "hi - tomorrow we are releasing a new bleachers track. this one’s called 'blood brothers.' very intense one to release. love you all very much. recorded at electric lady studios."

The band - consisting of Jack Antonoff, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Evan Smith, Michael Riddleberger, and Zem Audu, also shared a short video of the recording process alongside and excited the fans before the song released on October 14.

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Fans flocked to social media and expressed their excitement, writing, "OH MY GOD IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS. was heartbroken when i saw it wasn't on eftm esp after seeing it at SOTC last year LFG."

Another added, "I've had it on repeat for the last hour. What a tuuuuune!!" and "song of the year," declared one.

While others gushed, "OH IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE," and "WTFFF BROOOO."

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