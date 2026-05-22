Jack Antonoff shuts down question about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Jack Antonoff refuses to answer question about Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce

Jack Antonoff is keeping his lips sealed about Taylor Swift’s wedding details.

During an awkwardly hilarious live exchange on the Today show on May 22, the Bleachers frontman did everything he could to dodge questions about Swift’s rumoured summer wedding to Travis Kelce.

Antonoff appeared on the NBC morning show Friday with his band Bleachers as part of the Summer Concert Series. After performing “Dirty Wedding Dress,” host Craig Melvin brought up the topic of weddings, noting, “Wedding season is upon us.”

“Is it?” Antonoff quickly replied before hilariously shifting the attention back onto Melvin and asking, “Are you married?”

The interview only got more awkward from there. When Melvin later asked whether Antonoff planned to attend any “big weddings” this summer, the producer visibly panicked.

“Uh, I hope. Yeah, I hope so, man,” Antonoff answered nervously.

But when pressed further with, “Like where?” he immediately shook his head and responded, “Oh no, no, no, no.”

The moment left the hosts laughing, especially after Antonoff tried to steer the conversation elsewhere by joking, “I love being married, man. I’m happy you love being too!”

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for two years. While rumours continue to swirl about a possible summer ceremony, Antonoff made one thing clear: he’s not going to be spilling any secrets.