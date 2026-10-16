Malibu-area Bryson Fire forces evacuations amid dangerous Santa Ana winds

The Bryson Fire has spread to 200 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the latest updates by the L.A. County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued on Thursday evening as the wind-driven Bryson Fire spread fast through brush in the Malibu area.

The fire is spreading fast because of the dangerous Santa Ana conditions.

According to the Cal Fire, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for zone KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A, while evacuation warnings are in place for several surrounding communities, including portions of Malibu.

The fire, which broke out near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway around 5 p.m., had spread to over 200 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.

While the L.A. County Sheriff’s office has urged the residents under evacuation orders to vacate the house immediately.

On the other hand, the American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Agoura High School, Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA to facilitate the people affected by the fire.

The fire intensified rapidly after initially being reported at approximately 2 acres.

The Bryson Fire erupted amid a Red Flag warning for Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains, with strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity coupled with high temperatures creating dangerous conditions through Saturday evening.

While amid the ongoing investigations, the cause of the blaze remains unknown.