Paige Thorne poses in mirror selfie as she shows off postpartum tummy

Paige welcomed her first child – a baby boy – with her boxer boyfriend Drew Wedlake at the end of last month

Paige Thorne has shown off her postpartum tummy just 17 days after she welcoming a baby boy.

The Love Island star, 29, treated fans to a fresh update on social media page by sharing a series of photos.

Paige captioned it: 'Postpartum 17 days the most I’ve been dressed up in a long time (pretend my socks aren’t there & ruining the aesthetic) xxx.'

The influencer showed off her stomach wearing unbuttoned jeans.

As for look, Paige wore a white asymmetric top as she posed for a mirror selfie with her phone.

Paige welcomed her first child – a baby boy – with her boxer boyfriend Drew Wedlake at the end of last month.

As soon as the couple announced the news, Paige's TV pals flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in July last year and Paige revealed she relocated to Bristol after just three months together.

Recently, Paige revealed how she had been preparing for birth at 38 weeks pregnant and detailed the symptoms she had been experiencing.