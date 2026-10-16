Absolutely shares intimate wedding moments with husband Noah Urrea

British singer-songwriter Absolutely, whose real name is Abby-Lynn Keen, is giving fans a glimpse into her fairytale wedding.

Weeks after tying the knot with fellow musician Noah Urrea, Raye’s sister shared a collection of unseen photographs capturing the sweetest moments from their intimate ceremony.

From heartfelt vows and a romantic first kiss to a dreamy candlelit dinner, the montage of photos offer a closer look at the couple’s special day.

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“Til death do us part [red heart emoji],” the 22-year-old singer captioned the Instagram carousel, which opens with a beautiful photograph of the newlyweds together, who exchanged vows on September 30, in an intimate outdoor ceremony in California.

Among the standout moments in the new photographs is a glimpse of bridesmaids helping the bride prepare, with the Escapism hitmaker among those lending a hand with the wedding dress.

Other pictures show the bridesmaids gathering around the bride as they hold up her veil, creating playful and affectionate moments ahead of the ceremony.

The carousel also takes fans behind the scenes of the groom’s preparations before returning to the bride’s walk down the aisle.

Photographs capture the couple exchanging vows, with Urrea gazing lovingly into his bride’s eyes before the newlyweds seal the moment with a kiss following the ceremony.

Moreover, the festivities continued into the evening, with photographs showing the couple enjoying their wedding dinner amid a softly lit, romantic setting.

One of the highlights is a picture of the newlyweds cutting their three-tier red wedding cake.

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