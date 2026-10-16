Chelsea captain Reece James out for three months following knee surgery

Chelsea captain Reece James is facing three months out of action after he underwent knee surgery.

James is currently under the rehab process with Chelsea’s medical staff, and the club remains tight-lipped when the Chelsea captain makes a comeback.

Chelsea announced on social media on Friday, October 16, writing, “Reece James has had “successful” and “minor” surgery on a knee injury sustained in training," adding, “Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.”

The defender, 26, was injured in training before Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Chelsea’s next Premier League game is away at Everton before they play host to London rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.

While a Carabao Cup visit to Liverpool falls between those two home games that are hard runs of fixtures.

James has been prone to injuries, and suffered multiple over the last few seasons that caused him to miss several international games.

However, he was far more available last season after previous injury struggles that allowed him to play a key role in the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup run this summer.

England made it to the semi-finals under the captaincy of Harry Kane before winning the bronze medal match.

James was among the players to withdraw from national duty during the most recent international break.

The next round of international fixtures begins at the start of November, when Three Lions are set to face Croatia at Wembley Stadium.