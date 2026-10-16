Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders now live: Pricing, trade-in deals, shipping details

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, is now available for pre-order as of Friday, October 16, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. BST).

The device will begin shipping and arrive in stores on October 23, with availability expanding to 28 additional countries on October 30.

Pricing and storage options

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 in the U.S. and £1,999 in the UK, a significant premium over the iPhone 18 Pro. Storage tiers include 256GB ($1,999), 512GB ($2,199), 1TB ($2,599), and 2TB ($3,199). Regional pricing varies: €2,299 in Germany, ₹299,900 in India, ¥364,800 in Japan, and CNY 15,999 in China.

Trade-in and carrier offers

Customers can reduce costs through multiple channels. Apple trade-in offers $35 to $885 in instant credit for an iPhone 8 Plus or newer. AT&T provides up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and premium 2.0 plan, while T-Mobile offers up to $1,000 off on qualifying plans.

Key features

The iPhone Duo features a 7.58-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen, powered by the A20 Pro chip. It runs iOS 27 with Siri AI, supports Split View, and includes a 48MP fusion main and ultra-wide camera system. It comes in star white and Night Sky, with accessories like the folio case and AppleCare options.

Availability warning

Industry reports suggest limited initial production, so shipping dates may slip quickly. Those interested should act fast to secure a device.