Mark Wright's adorable moments with daughter Palma are treat to watch

The doting father's adorable family post prompted fans to flood the comments with sweet messages

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are currently enjoying a much-needed break from their busy schedules, spending a family holiday abroad with their 18-month-old daughter, Palma.

The former TOWIE star, 39, delighted fans with a glimpse of his adorable bond with his daughter by sharing some heartwarming snaps from their trip on Instagram.

In one photo, Mark sported a pair of Calvin Klein speedos at the beach, prompting his sister Jess to comment: 'Can’t believe you posted the pants one.'

READ MORE: Michelle Keegan shares sweet snap with daughter after family tension rumours

In another picture, Mark carried his daughter, Palma, on his shoulders as they strolled through town.

Other photos showed Michelle, 39, and Palma enjoying a walk around the harbour.

He captioned the post: 'It was a special week making special memories.'

The doting father's adorable family post prompted fans to flood the comments with sweet messages.

One user wrote: 'Absolutely beautiful of you and your daughter Palma,' while another commented: 'That's what having kids is all about - precious memories. Hold on to them.'

The former Coronation Street star and Wright have been married for almost 10 years.

The family outing comes after the investigation into the burglary at Mark and Michelle's Essex home last year was reportedly been put on hold due to a lack of progress.

The radio presenter and actress, who was heavily pregnant at the time, both,39, suffered a terrifying ordeal on the evening of February 17,2025, when masked raiders broke into their £3.5million Essex mansion.

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