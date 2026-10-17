Who is Heather Textor? Lowell woman facing 42 felony charges in alleged expungement scam

The Indiana State Police has arrested a Lowell woman who is accused of making thousands of dollars through a fraudulent expungement scheme.

The investigation continued for over three years into allegations that people who sought to legally expunge their legal records were defrauded out of thousands of dollars.

Heather Ann Textor from Lowell was arrested on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

She is accused of taking money from individuals who thought she was managing their expungement cases.

Some victims came to know about the alleged fraud years later, according to Indiana State Police.

Textor is charged with fraud, forgery, counterfeiting and theft and facing in total 42 felony charges and three misdemeanour charges.

What charges does Heather Ann Textor face?

Textor, 41, has been charged with five counts of Level 5 felony fraud against a financial institution; 13 counts of Level 6 felony forgery; seven counts of Level 6 felony theft (value $750-$50,000); five counts of Level 6 felony fraud (value $750-$50,000); three counts of Level 6 felony fraud; and two counts of Level 6 felony counterfeiting, for a total of 42 felony indictments, according to the details released by the Indiana State Police.

The investigation started in November 2023, after a Gary man sought an expungement of his criminal record through the Merrillville law firm of Weiss, Schmigdall and Hires.

The record was hand-delivered to the ISP’s expungement division in Indianapolis, which came out as fraudulent expungement completion letters, said ISP spokesperson Sgt Glen Fifield.

Textor remained in the Lake County jail on a $150,000 bond as of Friday, October 16, 2026, and is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday.