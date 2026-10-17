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Prince Harry, Meghan delight William, Kate with surprise announcement

Meghan and Harry's decision my be an unexpected gift for William and Kate

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Web Desk
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Published October 17, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan delight Williamm Kate with surprise announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan delight Williamm Kate with surprise announcement

Prince William and Princess Kate have received a good news about big day celebrations as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mad a big plan.

The Prince and Princess of Wales take a ‘sigh of relief’ as the Sussexes have announced to spend Christmas in the US with Doria, a former royal butler to King Charles has said.

Grant Harrold, who worked for senior working royals, and Prince Harry until 2011, believes strained relations between the royal brothers will not be resolved any time soon.

Harrold, speaking on behalf of OLBG, explained how the Sussexes spending Christmas in the US with the Duchesses’ family, will also be a “get out of jail card” for King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

The expert emphasised that maintaining a "poker face in public" is very different from the reality of private family friction during the holidays.

The Sussexes spared the royals from an awkward and difficult family atmosphere. Harrold said. “It would have been such a difficult time.”

Meghan and Harry's California Christmas decision could be an unexpected gift for William and Kate.

With their decision to spend a cozy Christmas in California, the Sussexes have ensured the spotlight shines brightly where it belongs — on the Waleses.

The holiday season is Princess Catherine's time to shine. Her beautiful annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey has become a heartwarming tradition for the nation.

And this year, all eyes will be on her, Prince William and their three adorable children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as they join in the magic, from hanging red ribbons to posting sweet letters to Santa.

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