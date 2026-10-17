Santa Ana winds spark brush fires, triggering evacuations across Southern California

Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing hard across Southern California as the dangerous conditions spark fire blazes across the region.

Firefighters are scrambling to control the fires in San Clemente, Malibu and Azusa.

While forward progress has stopped with the Peak Fire in Azusa, the Norte Fire in Orange County and the Bryson Fire in Malibu have forced evacuations.

The authorities have issued Red Flag Warnings, which are in place as the major wind event strengthens.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warnings will continue until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 corridor and the Antelope Valley foothills.

The weather agency has also issued a High Wind Warning that is in place through Friday evening for the western Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area and San Gabriel Mountains, where northeast winds of 25 to 45 mph are expected.

The Santa Ana Mountains and foothills will remain under a High Wind Warning through noon Saturday.

A Heat Advisory will also be in place through 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, with high temperatures expected across the region.

As per the latest figures released by the Cal Fire, the fast growing Norte Fire, burning on the border of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, grew quickly on Friday afternoon.

The Norte Fire, which is primarily a wind-driven wildfire has burnt at least 570 acres between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, destroying six homes, injuring 2 firefighters and triggering evacuation orders affecting about 16,000 residents and 6,000 homes.