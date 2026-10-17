British Gas weekend heating warning: 34,000 homes face boiler breakdowns

British Gas has warned that around 34,000 households could be left without heating or hot water this weekend as temperatures plunge into single figures, prompting a rush to switch on boilers that have sat idle for months.

The energy provider said it is preparing engineers for a surge in call-outs after a warm summer and mild start to autumn left many homes unprepared for colder conditions. Customer data shows most households turn their heating on in late October, or after four consecutive days where the minimum temperature falls below nine degrees.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to drop by several degrees this weekend, with heavy rain expected in the east and south-east of England, while clearer skies elsewhere could bring frost.

British Gas recommends checking boiler pressure, which should read between one and 1.5 bar when the system is cool, and bleeding radiators that feel cool at the top but warm at the bottom.

Other tips include insulating exposed pipes in lofts and garages, sealing draughts around windows and doors, and clearing leaves from gutters to prevent dampness.

The company also advises households to stockpile wood for log burners and prepare emergency kits with food, water, and blankets, while checking on vulnerable neighbours.

Households left without heating or hot water who contact British Gas before 11:00 a.m. can have an engineer sent out the same day, regardless of whether they are an existing customer. Those struggling with energy debt may be eligible for grants of up to £1,700 through the British Gas Energy Trust.