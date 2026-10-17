Prince William leaves diehard fan heartbroken

Prince William left one lucky fan completely speechless when she gathered the courage to ask for the sweetest request.

The heartwarming moment unfolded during the Prince's 'Cricket on the Mall' event on Tuesday in front of Buckingham Palace.

As William came just inches away from her, an excited fan cheekily asked the future King for a kiss on the cheek — but what happened next left everyone stunned.

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The Prince of Wales politely turned down her demand as he was in hurry to join cricketing stars such as England captain Joe Root and bowler Sir James Anderson for an informal game.

"Willsmania" appeared to be in full force, as the hier to the British throne stopped for selfies, hugs, and FaceTime videos after his event ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai next month.

One moment in particular went viral on social media after a royal fan attempted to land a kiss on the future King's cheek.

After tugging on his shoulder, she pulled the Prince in; however, William appeared to politely decline the gesture and could be seen shaking his head in amusement before moving on to chat with other fans.

Writing on social media, one person appeared to poke fun to the clip, speculating that William responded, "I don't usually do kisses."

Others were left bemused by the moment and commented: "Who could blame her?", while another referred to his wife, Princess Catherine, pointing out: "He's taken, guys!"

A per per reports, there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the royal family, there are certain rules that people tend to follow.

According to the royal family's website, in formal settings, men may offer a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.

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