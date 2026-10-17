Sarah Ferguson ditches true love for Andrew: Author drops bombshell

Sarah Ferguson, who is going through the toughest phase of her life over her alleged connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, still misses the man described as the true love of her life.

The former Duchess of York is reportedly crying in silence after losing her ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally, with a royal author claiming he was the "real love of her life."

According to the author, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother now regrets her past decision, after sacrificing her relationship with her ex-boyfriend to marry Andrew.

The 67-year-old dated the Formula One tycoon in the 1980s and was staying at Paddy's £15 million ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, at the time of his death in July, at the age of 88.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told HELLO!: "She's still grieving for Paddy, who was her closest friend for 40 or 50 years."

He added: "She certainly always went back to him when she needed financial help or a shoulder to cry on, and she always remained in contact with him. She had been living with him in Switzerland up until his death."

Phil claims the pair's connection ran so deep that Fergie was desperate to marry the multimillionaire racing tycoon prior to her romance with Andrew.

"He was definitely the real love of her life. They would have got married had it not been for the fact that he was a philanderer and he didn't want to settle down with her, but she would have married him," he explained.

The pair's love story dates back to the 80s when Sarah was hired as a nanny for the businessman's two sons, Sean and Rollo, following the death of his wife Anne Downing.

Paddy was 22 years her senior and an "aspiring, failed racing driver" who later created the F1 Paddock Club. Despite their age gap, the pair fell madly in love and embarked on a three-year romance, often appearing together on the Grand Prix circuit.

Sarah reportedly issued Paddy with an ultimatum to marry her at the 1985 Italian Grand Prix, which triggered their breakup.

She married Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shortly after her split from the racing tycoon

Andrew and Sarah hit it off and began dating shortly after, tying the knot in July 1986 at Westminster Abbey, going on to welcome daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The former Duchess of York and Paddy remained good friends throughout her marriage to Andrew, and he became someone she could always rely on for help and advice.

"He taught me so much about life. Whenever I wanted advice, I turned to him because he was so worldly wise. He seemed to have seen and done everything,” Sarah said, according to royal author Andrew Lownie.

Ever since Sarah and Andre were forced to move out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room home in Great Windsor Park that they shared despite their 1996 divorce, Sarah has managed to stay out of the public eye.

Her current whereabouts were recently confirmed. She has moved back to a rented house in the Home Counties, outside of London.

Phil said: "Friends tell me they have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks. I don't think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realises it's not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive."