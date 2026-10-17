London's Batman goes viral for helping people with everyday financial problems

A mysterious man dressed as Batman has caught the attention of Londoners after giving away thousands of pounds worth of free petrol, with his unusual act of generosity leaving motorists queuing outside a filling station.

The caped figure appeared at a Texaco petrol station near the junction of Eltham Road and Sidcup Road in southeast London, where he began handing out £70 fuel vouchers to drivers.

According to the Lee Manor Society, a local resident estimated that Batman distributed at least £3,500 worth of vouchers during the giveaway.

News of the unexpected offer quickly spread, drawing so many motorists to the station that traffic began building up around the junction.

Unlike the fictional superhero, who fights criminals in Gotham City, London's Batman appears more interested in helping ordinary people with their everyday expenses.

One resident, who witnessed the giveaway, said the man simply wanted to give something back to the community.

The local publication reported that the stunt may also have been intended to promote his social media profile, although the person behind the costume has not been publicly identified.

His appearance comes at a time when household expenses remain a concern for many British families, making the offer of free fuel particularly attractive to drivers.

The £70 vouchers could provide meaningful relief for motorists facing the cost of filling their tanks.

While the giveaway attracted considerable attention in the neighbourhood, the man's identity and the source of the money have yet to be independently established.

For the motorists who received the vouchers, however, the unexpected visit from Batman meant one less bill to worry about.