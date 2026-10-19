King Charles, Camilla share statement after tragic accident: ‘difficult time’

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were greatly affected by a devastating incident that took place over the weekend.

After the approval from the royal communications, the monarch’s letter was released to the public in which he expressed his shock over the death of four people in Canada and the injury of dozens.

A “fast-moving” fire, which was not expected to happen, had caused the casualties following an exercise where soldiers had been practicing simulated attacks on an enemy.

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“My wife and I were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright,” the letter began.

“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and with all those who have been injured or otherwise affected at this most difficult time.

“We extend our particular admiration and gratitude to the military and civilian emergency services, healthcare workers and all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances.”

It continued, “Above all, we send our special thoughts and prayers to the people of Alberta, and to the Canadian Armed Forces and their families.”

The letter was signed off as “Charles R.” suggesting that it was personally penned by him.

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Of the 39 people who were taken to hospital after the fire in Alberta on Saturday, 19 are in a critical condition. The next of kin of the four servicemen have been notified.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident “one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime” during his address on Sunday.