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Palace issues important update amid King Charles health whispers

King Charles prepares to welcome notable guest as royal family shares statement

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Published October 19, 2026

Palace issues important update on King Charles amid health whispers
Palace issues important update on King Charles amid health whispers

Fans have received an important update on King Charles' royal schedule amid renewed concerns regarding his health during his cancer recovery.

According to the Royal Oman Family, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, departed his homeland for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Oman's palace issued an important update on social media, reading, "The Great Sultan departs the country heading to the friendly United Kingdom on a four-day "state" visit, during which he will meet with His Majesty King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth."

READ MORE: King Charles gets dragged in Andrew's legal battle with unfortunate link

The monarch is undertaking key engagement with the Sultan of Oman after skipping a major royal event, prompting London society to whisper about his 'declining' health.

Earlier, Page Six claimed there has been chatter about the monarch's notable absence from the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School, of which he is a patron.

Lady Sarah Chatto, who is also the president of both the Royal Ballet School and the Birmingham Royal Ballet, represented the royal family at the event.

READ MORE: Palace action imminent after Harry, Meghan royal role bombshell

The monarch's "official calendar is quietly being cut back," an insider claimed. 

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