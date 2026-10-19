Samie Elishi, Tyrique Hyde share exciting baby news with sweet announcement

Fans and celebrities rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple

Love Island stars Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde are expecting their first child after finding love following their appearances on the dating show.

The couple, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show in separate series, delighted fans with a sweet video montage featuring precious early moments from their relationship, set to the tune of Jodeci's 1991 hit Forever My Lady.

Tyrique added a caption on his Instagram reading: 'Don't make a scene. Can't wait for this next chapter.. Love you @Samie Elishi.'

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Fans and celebrities rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Earlier this year, Samie won series three of Love Island: All Stars alongside Ciaran Davies although the couple split soon after.

Samie hard-launched her new romance with Tyrique in April, as she shared a glimpse at a romantic Morocco trip in Instagram snaps.

At that time, Ciaran opened up about his separation from Samie around the time she was heard to be 'growing close' to Tyrique.

Three weeks after leaving the All Stars villa, Samie and Ciaran called time on their romance.

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