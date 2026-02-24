‘Love Island’ crowns 2026 winners in glamourous finale

The new series of Love Island: All Stars ended last night with Maya Jama announcing Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies as the winners.

The couple won £50,000 after almost like a month of dramatic romance, buzz and massive villa chaos that left the viewers entertained and hooked throughout the series.

Samie was appeared in Love Island before as well as he was first showed up in 2023 but this year she found a very strong connection with Ciaran, who was on the 2024 series.

They quickly paired up and stayed together despite a small love triangle with Lucinda Strafford. Their bondwon over the public and earned them the top spot.

Other couples in the final included Millie Court and Zac Woodworth in second place, Scott Van der Sluis and Leanne Amaning in third, Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone in fourth, and Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders in fifth.

Millie, who won the 2021 series and Zac from Love Island USA were fan favourites but couldn’t just beat Samie and Ciaran.

After their win, the couple said that they plan to enjoy life outside the villa, including a much-needed trip to Barry Island in Wales as all of their fans are excited to see what comes next for them after this bittersweet journey.