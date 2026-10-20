Archie, Lilibet don't want to leave UK: Harry shares new details

Prince Harry shared latest update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's UK mood, saying they have been fully enjoying since their return to his homeland.

In a new sit-down with GQ’s Zach Baron, Harry revealed his kids are settled into a new school and “loving” it, hinting as they do not want to leave the UK.

“It’s just giving them a whole different experience,” he explained.

Harry was quick to pause any debate about the standard of schools in the two countries, saying: “Don’t worry, I’m not criticising American schools. But I think for kids at 7 and 5 to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry says 'I can respect them if they respect me'

He added: “It’s been nice to be close to friends, family and their children as well, having endless play dates to really, like, help our kids settle in.”

The royal also revealed what motivated the family’s decision to move back to his home country.

“Opportunities for the family,” he said first. “Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn’t know how important it was to me.”

Archie and Lilibet started at their new UK school in September, shortly after the family landed in the U.K. However, just two days into the term, the children switched schools due to security and logistical concerns regarding their commute.

READ MORE: Prince Harry hints at 'Spare 2': Is new memoir in the making?