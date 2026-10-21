Bella Hadid hints at mystery boyfriend after Aidan Banuelos breakup

Bella Hadid has seemingly addressed the relationship rumours surrounding her and Nathan Lacy after their discreet outings together.

The supermodel recently shared a series of pictures from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and one of the pictures showed a glimpse of her rumoured beau.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hadid's lockscreen showed a picture of herself with Lacy, who is a fifth generation Crested Butte, Colorado, local who works as an estimator and project manager for his family’s construction company.

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According to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, "the two were first photographed together during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year."

Following the couple's multiple outings together, a source put in an end to the rumours, maintaining that The Beauty star was single.

However, the new detail has sparked a new wave of speculations around their relationship.

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