Julie Hesmondhalgh breaks silence on motherhood struggles after 'Celebrity Traitors' exit

Julie was the third celebrity to be banished from Celebrity Traitors after her fellow contestants became convinced that she was a Traitor

Julie Hesmondhalgh has opened up about her struggles with motherhood, revealing the challenges of balancing her career and family.

The actress, 56, who is best known for her role as Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street, appeared in this year's series of Celebrity Traitors before sadly being banished despite being a Faithful.

The star shares Martha, 25, and Lyss, 21, with her husband, writer Ian Kershaw.

READ MORE: ‘Celebrity Traitors' stars cannot escape the drama off screen

Speaking about balancing her acting career with motherhood in her latest interview with Good Housekeeping, Julie admitted: 'I found a lot of motherhood a struggle.

'Balancing my own life and work with motherhood was tricky at times. I have a lot of regrets about losing my rag with my kids.

'I took things too personally; I felt like they were almost trying to make my life difficult, which obviously they weren’t. They were just children.'

Meanwhile, Julie was the third celebrity to be banished from Celebrity Traitors after her fellow contestants became convinced that she was a Traitor.

READ MORE: 'Celebrity Traitors' stars raise concerns over show's challenging filming process