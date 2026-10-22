Lady Gaga hints at nw album with just two words response

Lady Gaga has sparked fresh speculation about new music after responding to a fan desperate for her next album.

The pop superstar dropped a hint — or at least enough to get fans talking — on Tuesday, October 20, while promoting a new four-piece makeup brush set from her Haus Labs beauty brand on TikTok.

But fans were less interested in contouring tips than in hearing what comes next.

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“Gaga please don’t make us wait long for albums!!! We just want music!!! Every albums has been taking longer & longer,” one fan commented.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, had a short but sweet response: “Don’t worry.”

Naturally, that was enough to send fans into detective mode.

One fan floated the idea of a Halloween-themed album, suggesting it “would gag us.”

Another wondered whether the Wham! Christmas classic “Last Christmas,” playing in the background of Gaga’s video, could be a clue. A festive Gaga era? Fans are clearly ready for anything.

Her last album, Mayhem, arrived on March 7, 2025, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The record marked her return with a full-length studio album after 2020’s Chromatica.

Gaga subsequently took Mayhem on the road with her Mayhem Ball Tour, which wrapped up at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 13.

Away from the stage, the singer has also embraced a new chapter as a mother. She and fiancé Michael Polansky welcomed their daughter, Rose Bean, in June.

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“Gaga has taken to being a mother so well,” a source told People magazine. “She is kind, protective and loves singing to Rose.”

For now, Gaga hasn’t announced an album or release date. But after that two-heart reply, Little Monsters have every reason to keep their eyes on her next move.