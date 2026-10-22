Jake LaRavia injury: Lakers head coach JJ Redick shares positive update after win

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick offered some positive news regarding the injury scare involving Lakers forward Jake LaRavia.

The Lakers secured their 2026-27 NBA season opener win, 127-105 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The celebration was overshadowed after the Lakers’ wing LaRavia suffered an apparent ankle injury.

LaRavia dropped to the court with 5:34 remaining in the final quarter while the Lakers held a firm 116-83 lead.

The 24-year-old appeared to roll his ankle multiple times before he fell to the floor.

He was karted off the court and didn’t return to the play.

Providing an injury update on the Lakers’ forward, head coach JJ Redick said in a postgame press conference that the team didn’t yet have a final diagnosis but sounded more optimistic in his response.

“No update. I’m probably more positive than when it first happened, but again, he’ll be evaluated. The next time I talk to you guys, we’ll have an update,” JJ Redick said.

Before suffering an ankle injury, LaRavia scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, two rebounds, and two assists over 18 minutes of play.

LaRavia made appearances in all 82 regular-season games for the Lakers last season, including 43 starts, recording 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 25.1 minutes per game.