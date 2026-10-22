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Carrie-Anne Moss breaks silence after Marvel major snub

'Daredevil: Born Again' is set to end with its third season in 2027

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Web Desk
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Published October 22, 2026

Carrie-Anne Moss breaks silence after Marvel major snub
Carrie-Anne Moss breaks silence after Marvel major snub

Carrie-Anne Moss has shared some disappointing news for fans who hoped to see her return in Daredevil: Born Again.

The actress has confirmed that Marvel Studios never asked her to come back for the show's third and final season.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moss was asked if Marvel had contacted her about returning as Jeri Hogarth. She simply replied, “No.”

Moss played the lawyer in Jessica Jones for three seasons, from 2015 to 2019. She also appeared in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

READ MORE: Marvel finally found its next Black Panther

Many familiar faces, however, from these shows are returning to Daredevil: Born Again, including Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones.

While Moss will not be joining them, she is planning something new with Ritter. The two actresses are close friends and are working on a horror film called Claire.

The story, moreover, is about a mother and her two sons as they face a scary creature.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega reveals why she refuses to watch her own movies

Moss told the outlet that she and Ritter often talk about working together and have “a million ideas” for future projects.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again is set to end with its third season in 2027. The news has upset fans who wanted to see more old characters return before the Marvel series comes to an end.

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