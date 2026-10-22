Kate Middleton sends sends heartfelt message to George, confessing ‘she's missed him'

Princess Kate has made a heartfelt motherly confession about her eldest son, Prince George.

The Princess of Wales shared the sweet family update with shoppers and local residents at the charity shop and café run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Kate admitted that she has missed him while looking forward to having all three of her children back home for the half-term break.

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Denise Ashton, 68, who was sitting with two friends when the royal approached their table, recalled asking about the Princess’s children.

“She said she’s looking forward to George coming home - she’s missed him,” Denise said.

Prince George began boarding at Eton College last month and is due to return home on Friday for his first extended break.

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, are also set to finish at Lambrook School ahead of the half-term holiday.

When one child told her it was his last day of school, she replied: “My children break up tomorrow and I can’t wait to have them all home.”

After greeting catering manager Morgan Neary, she was beckoned over by a group of women eager to show her their purchases. “Do you want to see our shopping?” they asked.

“Oh yes please,” Kate replied. Essie Landsborough showed the future queen a box of two port sippers from her carrier bag.

Kate remarked on the appeal of charity shopping, saying: “You never know what you’re going to find. That’s what’s so nice. It feels a bit more like a treasure hunt.”

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When Essie asked whether she shopped at charity shops herself, Kate was quick to confirm that she did.

“I love going round a charity shop,” she said, recalling the many charity shops she discovered while studying at the University of St Andrews.