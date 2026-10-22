Prince Harry's Invictus Games returns with prices to suit every budget

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 has taken a major step towards its return to the UK.

The tickets are going on general sale ahead of a week of sporting competition.

The Games will run from 10 to 17 July 2027, bringing together 550 wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans from 25 nations to compete across 12 adaptive sports.

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There are several ways for spectators to take part, with ticket prices starting at £10. Festival Passes, from £10 for adults, offer all-day access to the Invictus Festival site at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

Sports Session Tickets start at £15 and include entry to a specific competition, alongside access to the festival on the same day.

Ceremony Tickets are available from £27. Concession prices are also offered across all three categories.

Swimming will take place at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, while organisers expect around 150,000 supporters to attend events across Birmingham and the wider city during the week.

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The Games’ ambitions extend well beyond the medal table. Through its Impact Programme, Birmingham 2027 aims to create recovery opportunities for more than 1,500 wounded, injured and sick personnel and their families.