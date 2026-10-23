Elephant carrying 650kg shrine runs amok at Indian festival, sending crowds fleeing

A procession of Indians in the state of Karnataka broke out in chaos after their elephant carrying a 650kg religious shrine panicked and ran through the streets damaging cars and forcing hundreds of people to flee for their lives.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Shivamogga in the midst of the Dasara festival when a silver howdah, adorned with ornaments and an idol of Hindu goddess Chamundeshwari, was being carried by an elephant named Somanna.

Terrified spectators ran to escape the elephant, which suddenly turned around and ran back along the procession route. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Local reports say that the trigger for the animal could have been a loud noise or a crowd of people that frightened it, but it's not clear what caused the elephant to be startled.

The situation worsened when the heavy ceremonial structure slipped from Somanna's back and crashed to the ground, damaging both the shrine and the idol.

Several vehicles were also damaged but there were no injuries reported.

Interestingly, Somanna had been selected as a replacement after Sagar, the elephant traditionally assigned to carry the shrine, suffered a leg injury.

Forest officials and animal handlers were trying to get a hold on Somanna but veterinary staff had to give him a sedative.

The elephant was then taken to a nearby temple where he was nursed back to health and the procession went on without him.

It has also brought the issue of elephant welfare in religious events into question.

The Forest Minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy has asked the officials to put in more stringent safety measures, including at least 20 days of training before elephants are allowed to be a part of major public events.

Authorities have also been asked to determine if the animals can withstand big crowds and loud noises.

Authorities are investigating the incident and looking at plans for next year's celebrations.