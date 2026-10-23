Billie Eilish debuts new 180-degree transformation amid 'BE4' speculations

Billie Eilish surprised fans with her hair transformation as she completely switched up her look.

The 24-year-old musician changed her signature dark tresses with a lighter shade of brown and chopped them up to a short bob.

The Wildflower hitmaker debuted the hair in a social media update, and left fans stunned.

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Reacting to the new look, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "BILLIE EILISH WITH SHORT HAIR??? OH SHE ATE THIS LOOK UP."

While some argued that she resembles her brother even more, asking, "Is that finneas," and "Finneas’ twin gaggg."

Others wrote, "its giving rapunzel after her hair was cut off lowk," and "She looks so good with this."

Meanwhile, some also noted, "SO DID ARIANA IS THERE A COLLAB," referring to Ariana Grande showing off the same haircut the same day.

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