Olivia Rodrigo gives fans peek into 'yspsfagsil' deluxe edition

Olivia Rodrigo had stayed tight-lipped about the possibility of a deluxe edition of her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, so far but she finally hinted at the project.

The 23-year-old pop superstar hosted a livestream with her producer Dan Nigro and asked him about his favourite song he has ever made, which he previously admitted was not on the album.

While trying to stay as mysterious as possible, Nigro replied that the song is still not out yet, and was not Serena Joy.

Although it seemed obvious that the drop dead hitmaker and her producer are trying not to reveal too much unintentionally, they did tell fans that they are going to "find out" what they are talking about soon.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals future plans for 'YSPSFAGSIL' deluxe tracks

Hearing the news, fans flocked to social media and excitedly wrote, "give cigarette smoke extended," and "Girl drop it omfg."

A third noted, "that's why I didn't buy my vinyl yetttt."

While another exclaimed, "I NEED THE DELUXE CIGARETTE SMOKE PLEASEEE," and "A deluxe edition would literally just kill me.. imagine another the cure or another cigarette smoke…"

Someone theorised, "Maybe deluxe versions contain the OG tracks or those track with added bridge like less," and "We better get cigarette smoke rock version omg," wrote one.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes shocking comeback with album 'yspsfagsil' on charts