Michael J. Fox pays heartfelt tribute to Christopher Lloyd on 88 birthday

Christopher Lloyd is 88 — and, naturally, he’s still talking about seeing some serious stuff.

The Back to the Future legend celebrated his birthday on October 22, with a nostalgic nod to the beloved sci-fi franchise.

His longtime co-star Michael J. Fox joined in, sharing a throwback photo of the pair enjoying dinner at a beachside restaurant.

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“Great Scott you’re 88! That’s some serious s---, love you!,” Fox, 65, wrote on Instagram.

Lloyd wasn’t about to let the birthday tribute go unanswered. “We truly are timeless. Love you friend,” he replied.

Earlier that day, Lloyd delivered his own birthday message, borrowing one of the franchise’s most famous lines.

“I told you when this baby hits 88, you’re gonna see some serious s---!” he said in a video.

“Today I turn 88…I’ve seen some serious s---,” he added on X. “The most serious of it all is love. I love my family, my friends, and my wonderful fans. The power of love remains.”

The jokes refer to the iconic scene in the 1985 film when Doc Brown, played by Lloyd, tells Marty McFly that his DeLorean time machine will do something extraordinary once it reaches 88 mph.

There’s another fitting twist: Lloyd’s birthday falls just one day after Back to the Future Day, celebrated on October 21 — the date Marty, Doc and Jennifer travel to in Back to the Future Part II.

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Fox has long admired his co-star’s talent. Speaking to Variety in 2023, he recalled how they grew closer while making the franchise’s third film.

“He’s not just a crazy guy, he’s an artist,” Fox said.