Lula turns to Brazil’s ageing population ahead of Sunday’s presidential showdown against Bolsonaro

Brazil's presidential election could be decided by an unexpected group of voters: senior citizens, whose growing political influence has become a major factor in the closely contested race between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro.

With the country heading to a presidential runoff on Sunday, October 25, Lula is seeking support from older Brazilians concerned about pensions, healthcare and social welfare spending.

According to Reuters, the number of Brazilian voters aged over 60 has increased by 74% since 2010, with the age group now accounting for nearly a quarter of the electorate.

A survey by polling firm Quaest found that 48% of older voters support Lula, compared with 42% backing Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The 80-year-old incumbent has been targeting what his campaign calls the “Lula generation”, particularly people who remember improvements in living standards during his previous administrations.

Some elderly voters fear that Bolsonaro could reduce welfare spending as Brazil struggles with mounting public debt. Others remain concerned about the political unrest that followed his father's defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

However, Bolsonaro also enjoys support among older Brazilians who favour his family's conservative political agenda.

Interestingly, the generational divide runs in the opposite direction among younger voters, who polls suggest are more inclined to support Bolsonaro.

The latest Quaest survey showed Bolsonaro's overall lead narrowing ahead of Sunday's vote, while earlier polls also indicated a close contest.

Bolsonaro finished nearly two percentage points ahead of Lula in the first round earlier this month. The outcome will determine whether Lula secures a fourth non-consecutive presidential term or Brazil elects the younger Bolsonaro.