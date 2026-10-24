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Southern California beach towns on alert as high tides prompt coastal flood warning

According to the National Weather Service, the coast flood warnings will come into effect on Sunday morning and last through Thursday afternoon

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Published October 24, 2026

Southern California beach towns on alert as high tides prompt coastal flood warning
Southern California beach towns on alert as high tides prompt coastal flood warning

Southern California beach towns are on alert as unexpectedly high tides have triggered a coastal flood warning issued for Orange County beginning Sunday morning.

Coastal communities are getting ready for several days of unusually high tides that could flood roads and low lying structures and disrupt rail service.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the Orange County coast, calling on people to stay vigilant, be prepared and do necessary measures to protect life and property.

The warnings will come into effect on Sunday morning and last through Thursday afternoon.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the federal agency has issued coastal flood advisories for the beaches.

Beach parking lots, bike paths and walkways could see potential flooding, with the highest tides expected on Monday, October 26, to Thursday, October 29, with a peak on Tuesday morning.

While Orange County beach residents are rushing to reinforce their beach fronts ahead of higher-than-normal tides expected next week.

In Newport Beach, the city could see tides reaching at least 6 feet on Monday morning, and peaking above 8 feet.

The National Weather Service warned that buildings near sea levels, including homes and businesses along the Orange County coast, will be flooded.

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