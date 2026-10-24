Meghan Markle issues new statement after Met police confirmation

Meghan Markle has been pulled into unthinkable trouble, and this time, it's not of her own making.

Prince Harry's wife is reportedly expected to be called to give evidence as the probe into alleged child abuse images linked to her estranged father Thomas Markle has been dramatically reopened.

Investigators examining disturbing allegations against her estranged father may seek information about warnings she received seven years ago about Thomas.

A letter making a "number of claims" relating to Meghan's dad was received by the Metropolitan Police in January 2019, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The Met said it passed the information relating to allegations outside the UK to the office of the Duke and Duchess but did not share it with other law enforcement agencies.

However, Meghan claimed on Friday that she was shown the said letter with "disturbing allegations" about her father in 2018.

The Duchess has issued a statement clarifying her timeline with the Metropolitan Police, acknowledging she may have been "mistaken by a few months".

Her spokesman told GB News: "In recalling events from more than seven years ago, without the benefit of a diary entry or contemporaneous record, it is understandable that she may have been mistaken by a few months."

"If the MPS holds a time-stamped record confirming that the letter was reviewed in 2019, that should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the Duchess," they added.

"I think it is reasonable to recognise that she is doing her best to recall the precise timing of events that were not diarised at the time, and that any discrepancy of a few months is an understandable consequence of that passage of time."