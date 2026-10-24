Hillsborough sting nets 50 arrests in crackdown on unlicensed contractors

An operation against builders in Hillsborough County has led to the arrest of 50 people in a crackdown on unlicensed contractors.

The sheriff's office codenamed it 'Operation Bad Builder' and used detectives posing as residents to locate contractors looking to perform work without a license.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, who revealed operation details in a news conference on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The undercover probe spanned over a month, targeting suspected unlicensed contractors in Hillsborough County.

'Operation Bad Builder' ran from June 2 through October 1, 2026.

The sheriff said the detectives set up a location in Riverview and went undercover as homeowners seeking construction services.

The investigators made contact with people who listed their services online and invited them to provide estimates.

Some were already under the watch as complaints were filed against them for unfinished or poorly executed work, while others were identified through online advertisements, the sheriff said.

“A contractor’s license is more than a piece of paper. It is proof that the person working on your home has the training to do the job safely,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

While highlighting the motive of the operation, Chronister added, “When someone with no license and no training touches your wiring, your roof, or your home’s foundation, they are putting your family in danger. This operation was about more than arrests. It was about protecting your home and the people you love.”

The 'Operation Bad Builder' led to the arrest of 50 people, with charges involving alleged unlicensed contracting and other violations.