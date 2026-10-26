Thunder's All-Star Jalen Williams carted off after serious injury vs Clippers

Thunder’s All-Star Jalen Williams was carted off the court on Sunday night's game in a 108-101 win over the Clippers with a serious leg injury.

Williams suffered a gruesome leg injury while being fouled on a drive with 1:14 remaining in the final quarter. He came down awkwardly on the leg, and it collapsed under him, his left foot bending out to the side at an unnatural angle.

Speaking on the injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided an update on what looked like a gruesome injury in a postgame on-court interview.

“I don’t even know. I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that,” the shaken OKC point guard said.

“It’s obviously gonna be tough without a player like that. But he’s not gone forever, he’ll be back better than ever and we know it. We’ve just gotta hold the fort down until he comes back,” he added.

If the injury scare is as bad as it appeared in the broadcast footage, it might signal an end to his season there.

Before his Sunday game, Williams had been averaging 16.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from the field attempts and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

The OKC head coach spoke with reporters postgame regarding the injury, saying, “We’re not going great. That’s tough on the guys. Everyone empathizes. I think both teams in those situations. But yeah, not doing great.”

The last NBA season was also marked by injuries which limited him to appear only in 33 games during the regular season due to wrist and hamstring issues and only five playoff games.

Williams was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder to a five year rookie max extension valued at whopping $287 million contract.

The franchise is expected to brief on the diagnosis on Monday, October 26, ahead of their home game against the Phoenix Suns.