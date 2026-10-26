King rushed to hospital for surgery: Details inside

Spanish monarch King Felipe was rushed to hospital where he underwent a surgery.

The 58-year-old European royal spent the night at the renowned Fernández-Vega Ophthalmological Institute in Oviedo.

The King had cataract surgery on his left eye. It was a routine operation lasting half an hour, and the head of state was discharged on Sunday morning, returning to Madrid.

The royal was in high spirits as he left the clinic wearing sunglasses before greeting the press and getting into his car.

The Spanish graced an engagement in Llanes with his family before being admitted to the hospital.

Specialist Luis Fernández-Vega, who performed the surgery, told RTVE's 24 Horas news channel that the procedure was successful and that recovery would be quick.

Cataracts occur when the lens in the eye becomes cloudy, blurring vision and potentially leading to vision loss. Though they usually don't need treatment straight away, surgery may eventually be required to improve sight.

According to the doctor, King Felipe will only need to use "eye drops for a few days" and avoid strenuous activity.

Usually, people who undergo cataract surgery can go home the same day. The doctor explained: "We performed the procedure yesterday afternoon/evening, as a result of his participation in the Exemplary Town event. Since we finished late, he stayed overnight here rather than going to a hotel."

King Felipe will soon be able to resume as normal. "There's nothing preventing him from doing so," Luis added.

"He'll wear sunglasses for protection and as a reminder that he recently had surgery, but nothing more. His vision will improve."