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King Charles goes out on limb in 80mph winds while Queen stays sheltered

King Charles talks to manager about fallen branches in Sandringham

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 26, 2026

King Charles refused to let Storm Boelo put a stop to his usual Sunday routine.

The 77-year-old monarch was spotted making his way on foot to St Mary Magdalene Church on his Norfolk estate on Sunday morning.

He decided to leave the car behind during the wild weather came as a surprise.

Royal fans expecting him to make the short journey from Sandringham House by vehicle given the hazardous conditions.

Read More: King Charles one powerful statement to defend Meghan could change game

One fallen tree from the royal estate landed across the A149, blocking the road, while another large section of a tree was seen crashing onto a nearby path as the King attended the church service.

Afterwards, Charles was pictured speaking with estate manager Edward Parsons and gesturing towards the fallen branches, seemingly discussing the damage caused by the storm.

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