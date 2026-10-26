Queen remains unhurt as she faces terrifying moment at sea

Queen Letizia remained miraculously unhurt as she faced a terrifying moment on boat at during a rough sea conditionson on Saturday.

The Queen of Spain suddenly slipped and fell while walking on a boat. The scary moment happened in Llanes, Spain, where the royal was attending a special occasion with King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Despite the rough waters, the Queen quickly composed herself and continued the engagement. The incident could have turned threatening.

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Videos captured by a media outlet, showed the Queen slipping and falling on the deck of the small vessel. Multiple people can also be seen stepping forward to help the royal up after she hit the deck.

Letizia and her family were returnred to the spirits and presented the award to the Santa Ana Fishermen’s Guild of Llanes.

For the royal engagement, the Queen dressed down in a tan sweater, white buttoned shirt, dark jeans and brown boots.

The honour, awarded by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, recognises a “town, village, population center, scenic area or group of people in the Principality of Asturias that has stood out in a notable way in defending and conserving its natural or environmental setting.

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