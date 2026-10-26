Meghan Markle lands in serious trouble after Thomas Markle bombshell

Meghan Markle has been questioned about her silence after she admitted to knowing about her father Thomas Markle's disturbing actions.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress' father is under investigation after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., found content in his electronic devices related to child pornography.

Meghan issued an urgent statement to stand in solidarity with innocent children and condemned her father. She also dropped a bombshell, revealing she knew about his dad's deeds long before, saying it was the main reason for keeping Archie and Lilibet away from him.

Now, gossip columnist Rob Shutter questioned whether Meghan, who constantly 'complained' about Piers Morgan to his bosses, did not get a chance to privately reach out to American forces.

An insider told him, "Meghan knows how to get powerful people’s attention when she feels she has been wronged. She complained to Piers Morgan’s bosses and wanted him fired.

"So why isn’t there the same clarity about whether she contacted American law enforcement about what she knew?"

"If Meghan believed these allegations were serious, it is fair to ask whether she alerted the USA authorities who could investigate. Nobody is saying she had to go public," the source shared.