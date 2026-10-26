Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant survives German shepherd attack

The former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant survived a German Shepherd attack that left him needing 50 stitches.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal winger was walking his American Akita, named King, off its lead in a north London park.

Sharing the incident details on his Instagram, Pennant said, “So I was attacked by a German Shepherd. I tried to protect King but the dog got my leg. I was on the floor with the dog still attached with no sign of letting go, until King intervened as he didn’t know what was going on.”

“But the minute he did he fought the dog off and saved what could’ve been an horrendous situation for me,” he continued.

“King was unhurt with a little nip on his leg, but had blood covered all over him which wasn’t mine, at this point I forgot the agony I was in, and my heart sank, but it wasn’t King’s.” Pennant recalled.

“My hero. Still protecting me and trying to look after me.”

After his pet saved him, Pennant said he took an Uber to hospital where he was treated for four bite marks on his right leg.

Pennant appeared is best known for his Premier League career with Arsenal and Liverpool but also made brief stints for Leeds United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Stoke.