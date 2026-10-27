Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg drops 31 points in blowout win over Nuggets

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg delivered a promising performance, scoring 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on Monday night.

Lendeborg, who appeared in his fourth game, led the team to a 134-114 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets.

The game turned out to be a headline night for the young rookie, as he became the first Warriors rookie to score 87 points in his first four games since Wilt Chamberlain in 1959.

The last Warriors rookie to score 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game was Stephen Curry in 2010.

“Absolutely,” Lendeborg said when asked if he’s surprising himself. “Especially this game. I had 13 free throws. That’s crazy. That’s absurd for me,” Lendeborg added.

At just 24, despite his stunning performance, the Warriors had struggled through their first three games, losing all of them before Monday night’s victory.

Speaking of Yaxel Lendeborg’s performance on Monday night's game. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, He’s as strong as an ox and skilled.”

“You saw tonight, in all the critical moments of the game, we just put the ball in his hands. For a rookie to be that advanced already, it’s extremely rare,” Kerr added.

The Warriors will play the next game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.