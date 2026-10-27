Kylian Mbappe breaks silence, apologises to China over 'dictator' remark

French football star Kylian Mbappe has issued a public apology to the Chinese people after his remarks about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong sparked widespread criticism and cost him several lucrative endorsement deals in the country.

The Real Madrid forward, 27, broke his silence on Tuesday, acknowledging that his comments had offended people in China and Chinese communities around the world.

"My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," Mbappe said in a statement.

"I apologize to everyone my words have upset," he added, saying that he had deep respect for the Chinese people and their history.

The apology came after a video circulated on social media in which the France captain appeared to refer to Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic of China, as a dictator.

During an interview for the French online talk show The Bridge, Mbappe was asked about his favourite internet meme featuring himself.

He referred to a video showing his face superimposed on the body of a Chinese leader, apparently referring to Mao, who ruled China from 1949 until his death in 1976.

The remarks prompted criticism on Chinese social media, where several users called for a boycott of the footballer.

Chinese beverage maker Dongpeng, dairy company Mengniu and cheese producer Milkground subsequently announced that they were terminating their commercial partnerships with Mbappe.

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said remarks that hurt the feelings of Chinese people would face opposition from Chinese society.

Chinese social media platform RedNote also announced plans to remove promotional materials featuring Mbappe, while his account was restricted from gaining new followers.

It remains unclear whether the apology will prompt the companies to reconsider their decisions.