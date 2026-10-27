Nvidia and Meta joins hands to supercharge Muse AI agents

As Nvidia and Meta Platforms collaborate on building the artificial intelligence assistant Muse and the required infrastructure for advanced AI agents, Nvidia said Tuesday that it will put $3 billion into Meta’s equity offering.

As per the agreement that was made public on October 27, it is said that there will be improvements in training and inference for the company's Muse AI agent, in addition to scaling the use of Nvidia hardware and networking products. The company aims to use its future Vera Rubin and Vera CPUs systems along with Spectrum-X Ethernet and BlueField-4 processors.

The AI assistant, also known as Muse, is being developed internally as Hatch, and it links to various services such as email, calendar, online shopping, and payment solutions; however, users can choose to turn off the integration of any service. As per the report, the Muse agent app is one of the most downloaded applications in just one week of its release.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the companies are “expanding our partnership to optimize the computing infrastructure end to end for capable, efficient and secure AI agents.”

Collaboration using Nvidia's OpenShell architecture and Sentry monitoring system is also being considered by the companies to assist developers in defining boundaries for autonomous AI systems.

This move follows on the heels of Meta planning what is believed to be one of the largest corporate financings in connection with AI. Reuters recently announced that Meta had increased its anticipated amount of equity funding to approximately $97.5 billion, which makes it one of the largest funding rounds in the company's history. Meta had also raised its common stock issuance from $22.5 billion to $25 billion.

This funding is part of Nvidia's move towards becoming an investor, as opposed to being merely a supplier of AI chips – a move that has raised questions since suppliers may help finance their customers and sell their goods.