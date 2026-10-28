King Charles enjoys favourite pastime before William's Commonwealth role resurfaces

The Palace has shared a pre-arrival moment of King Charles on social media.

King Charles was enjoying one of his favourite pastimes, reading, eagerly waiting to head out to meet the crowds.

A look back at one of his historic overseas visits brought a long-running question.

As the Royal Family Channel shared a throwback video recalling Charles's earlier role in representing the Crown abroad, long before he became King.

But the timing also revived a question about what happens to the Commonwealth's leadership when his reign eventually comes to an end.

Despite being first in line to the throne, Prince William is not expected to automatically inherit his father's position as head of the Commonwealth when he becomes King.

Read More: King Charles heads into politically tricky Caribbean tour with Queen

According to The Times, sources have indicated that the position remains separate from the British monarchy, meaning William's accession to the throne would not guarantee him the role.

The Prince of Wales has previously addressed the issue, albeit briefly, during his 2022 Caribbean tour with the Princess of Wales.

The couple visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, with their trip attracting controversy amid calls for greater recognition of the region's colonial past and its journey towards independence.

At the time, the future king made clear that, "Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind," he said.

Read More: King Charles shares joyful moments in Bahamas before addressing dark chapter

