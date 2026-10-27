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Duke of Kent poses alongside Future Talent co-founder at special London event

Duke of Kent keeps late Duchess’s musical dream alive at emotional charity gathering

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Duke of Kent poses alongside Future Talent co-founder at special London event

The Duke of Kent has helped honour the enduring legacy of the late Duchess of Kent at a special musical event in London.

Prince Edward was pictured alongside Nicholas Robinson, co-founder of Future Talent, at Sinfonia Smith Square on September 27. 

The gathering paid tribute to the Duchess’s contribution to the organisation, which she established with Robinson in November 2004.

Music was a cause particularly close to the Duchess’s heart. 

Read More: Duke of Kent pictured on special birthday outing

Through Future Talent, she sought to support gifted young people whose circumstances might otherwise prevent them from pursuing their musical ambitions, helping them access opportunities, develop their abilities and take their first steps towards a career in music.

The charity continues that mission by championing young musicians from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I was just known as Mrs Kent,” she later revealed. 

“The parents didn’t know, and the pupils didn’t know. No one ever noticed. There was no publicity about it at all - it just seemed to work.”

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